Golfers battle the elements Friday at Kendrick

SHERIDAN — Even the casual observer could tell the final round of the Sheridan Invite began to take its toll on the golfers. Practice swings were abandoned, putts came up short and one golfer even left his bag near the clubhouse before playing his final hole, walking the fairway with just a few clubs in his hand.

Where the wind, rain, lightning and smoke wore the golfers out Thursday, the sun and heat tired them out Friday at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course.

“It was a long day of golf,” Sheridan’s Brayden James said.

Playing 36 holes in two days is nothing new for high school golfers, but that doesn’t mean remaining focused for 150-200 shots, give or take, is easy. On hot sunny days like Friday, Sheridan head coach Kaelee Saner frequently reminds her team to eat, drink and stay focused on every shot.

“It’s a big test (of patience),” Saner said. “We talk about staying hydrated and staying fueled to finish 18 holes. When it is hot like this, it does drain you and it does test your patience and it tests your golfing. I always just remind them to finish strong. It’s easy to kind of get frustrated or, if a hole doesn’t go well, want to give up. But this team has been great and they continue to fight and really push to the end every time.”

James boasted the lowest score for Sheridan, carding a 76 on the final day for a two-round total of 156 to place sixth.

“I played really good about the whole way around,” James said. “My goal was 73 today, so I was close. There were plenty of shots that I gave up that could have easily gotten me there. It was a good round.”

James birdied his fourth hole of the day and rolled home another on his eighth en route to going out in 37. However, James’ putter let him down on more than one occasion Friday as his closing nine featured three bogeys — two of which came on par 5s.

Sean Sanders recorded a 167, while Alex Sanders and Nolan Billings, fired a 181 and 182, respectively, to round out the Broncs’ scorers.

Much like her brother, Abby James paced the Lady Broncs, placing eighth overall with a 170. Her final round featured a birdie, but she was also undone on the quartet of par 5s, scoring a combined 5-over.

Libby Gardner and Hannah Detmer took second and third for the Lady Broncs with a 181 and 190, respectively.

Saner met with her team after the round and walked away pleased with the number of golfers that approached her with problems they experienced throughout the day and things they wanted to work on moving forward.

“They’re paying attention to what they’re doing,” Saner said. “We talked about that at the beginning of the season. A goal of mine was that they become more aware as golfers and making good decisions. I heard a lot like, ‘I wasn’t hitting my driver or I wasn’t hitting my woods, and I put it away and chose something else.’ You can see in the scores today that almost all of them improved.”

Sheridan travels to Buffalo Thursday for their last competitive rounds before the state tournament tees it up in a few weeks.