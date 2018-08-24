Despite half century since vietnam war, veterans remain connected

SHERIDAN — John Marschall yearned for a cigarette. The young Vietnam War soldier from Texas had been fighting for several hours in the Battle of Khe Sanh and needed a quick break.

“I crawled over to a big tree, put my back up against it and lit the cigarette,” Marschall said. “There was smoke rolling out behind the tree and two guys crawled over, ‘Man, give me a drag!’ I could hear the bullets hitting the tree, (but) I’m going to get this cigarette.”

Small luxuries were hard to come by in Vietnam for Marschall and the rest of his platoon in the 1st Air Cavalry Division, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry, which faced the constant possibility of death at all turns.

Most of the platoon members survived the brutal conflicts at Khe Sanh and the fighting during the Tet Offensive, and in honor of their 50th anniversary of returning home from the war, seven veterans gathered in Sheridan for a week. They came from all over the country — Texas, Florida, California, Iowa and Illinois — to talk, laugh, argue and cry.

Local resident Richard Legocki hosted the gathering, which also included five veterans receiving Quilts of Valor Tuesday evening. Legocki put on a similar reunion in 1988 that brought 10 platoon members together.

“It’s been quite a ride,” Legocki said. “You’re probably closer to these guys than anything. It’s a brotherhood.”

Most of the veterans spent two years enlisted in the army after being drafted — all when they were between the ages of 18 and 21 — and one year fighting in Vietnam for different portions of 1967 and ‘68.

They were part of about 10 percent of Vietnam veterans who saw armed conflict at the front lines of battle.

“That’s the difference, as far as I’m concerned, between soldiers,” Legocki said. “I don’t think they’re all created equal … To me, it was different.”

Marschall said no preparation was adequate for the environment in Southeast Asia.

“All the training in the world could not prepare you for what you actually get into,” Marschall said. “I was prepared to do my job, but I was not prepared for the emotion that came with the job.”

Buck Jones agreed.

“When I stepped off that airplane, it was like walking into a brick wall,” Jones said. “Basically everything is dangerous. If it wasn’t the other guys trying to shoot you, you had leeches, dangerous snakes and unfortunately sometimes South Vietnamese artillery.”

Jones, who joined the platoon a few months after most of the other guys, was injured from shrapnel in his shoulder, leg and head but did not have any drastic physical wounds.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” Jones said. “I came home pretty much in one piece.”

One piece, physically, at least. Upon returning, Jones didn’t talk about his experience for 30 years. Like many veterans, he tried to forget the atrocities he had seen.

“Most guys that made the 12 months came home and hid somewhere and didn’t talk about it,” Jones said. “It was a bad time for the country.”

Greg Molesworth also recounted the poor reception he and many other veterans received upon coming home.

“It was not the World War II homecoming I had imagined,” Molesworth said.

Jones has gone to therapy for the last six years and said he’s doing better, but it still isn’t easy. He said Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day are especially tough because he thinks about his comrades who didn’t come back.

“We suffered a lot, faced a lot of casualties,” Jones said. “As they say in war, good men will die. (But) good men will survive (too), and they’re here.”

Legocki said the intense stresses of war made him almost immune to death after a few months.

“You just filed it away forever, until you get somewhere and start thinking about it,” Legocki said. “The longer you had been there, you didn’t really want to know anything about the (new soldiers). You didn’t want to get attached, I guess … When they got killed, it was like, ‘Eh, big deal.’”

Barry Plesser often walked in the front of the group as the point man on missions and wanted to keep everyone else safe.

“You weren’t afraid for yourself,” Plesser said. “You were afraid you’d miss something and get the guys hurt behind you.”

The veterans said when they fought they weren’t thinking of their country but were doing their best to keep each other alive.

“You weren’t there for the United States of America,” Plesser said. “We were there for each other … When you’re 21 years old and you got a bunch of guys looking at you who say, ‘Sarge, we want to go home,’ then we’re going home. By the grace of God here we are today.”

Legocki concurred.

“It wasn’t like in the movies and, ‘Oh gee, we’re fighting for the flag and the United States,’” Legocki said. “It was, ‘We’re trying to keep everybody here alive and go home.’”

Marschall was injured in the hip and upper thigh areas by a mortar round. As his one year of service approached, Marschall wanted to go home but didn’t want to leave the guys in his platoon.

“It would kind of leave a little hole in your heart, because of the friendship,” Marschall said.

Spero Argyris was one of the platoon’s medics.

“Whatever he says he did, times 10,” Marschall said of Argyris.

Argyris was with the platoon for about six months before being wounded in August 1968, and said he was blessed to fight alongside an excellent group of men.

Steve Harris was a self-proclaimed tunnel rat, burrowing into holes and looking for weapons or opposing guerilla soldiers.

Along with Harris, Molesworth was one of two veterans who came to Sheridan this year and in 1988. Molesworth was the platoon lieutenant and called it the most rewarding job of his life to bring his men back alive.

“(Their) wives and children on more than one occasion have thanked me, and I can’t be any more proud than that,” Molesworth said.

Plesser hosted a reunion last year at The Villages, near Orlando, Florida, where Molesworth was married and 11 veterans served as best men.

“There was a lot of crying and a lot of beer,” Plesser said. “You never really left the guys.”

Marschall, though, hadn’t seen some of his fellow veterans in 50 years but said they picked up conversations right away.

“You hold emotions in for so long and then, around these guys, you’re not trying to hide anything,” Marschall. “They all got the same s**t you got.”

Future reunion plans aren’t set in stone, but the veterans hope gather again soon to relish past memories and cherish the present camaraderie.