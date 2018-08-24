FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Two injured in Main Street crash

Home|Feature Story, Local News, News|Two injured in Main Street crash

SHERIDAN — Two adult passengers are being treated and evaluated for injuries following a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of North Main Street. Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan Fire Rescue Department and Rocky Mountain Ambulance all responded to the crash Friday morning.

An SPD investigation revealed a northbound passenger car struck a parked and unattended SUV. The collision resulted in the passenger car crossing into the southbound lane of Main Street and coming to rest.

The extent of the injuries of the two adults were unknown at press time. They were being treated by medical staff at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

By |August 24th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.