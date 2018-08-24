Trustees shocked at cost of potential library construction

SHERIDAN — Draft plans suggested roughly $5.6 million worth of updates suggested for the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Despite the suggestions, trustees narrowed the list to the bare essentials and cut around $2 million from that cost.

The roof remains the top concern but also one of the most expensive.

“In some ways it was alarming, in other ways not really expected,” library director Cameron Duff said. “The alarming pieces were how much things cost to either repair or enhance, so it was the cost factor that the trustees were a little surprised at.”

Arete Design, the engineering company hired to complete the needs assessment, draft and final report, listed 31 items potentially needing alterations or enhancements.

Duff said it was an easy task to eliminate $2 million worth of suggestions from the list like knocking down walls and revamping certain areas. The roof, though, still surprised the group reviewing the draft.

“The shocker was still the roof,” Duff said. “We knew we still needed the roof, but it came back as $1.4 million to replace the roof.”

Previous estimates for roof replacement quoted less than $500,000, but Duff said that just included retarring. Arete’s evaluation indicated a complete gutting of the roof down to the skeleton, with likely asbestos abatement.

During a March 2018 library trustees meeting, Duff anticipated feedback concerning the roof, which dates back 20 to 45 years. Leaking caused problems near The Wyoming Room, which holds centuries of Wyoming historical documents and memorabilia.

Duff presented initial findings to Sheridan County commissioners, who shared similar reactions to the costs. The budget will need to be stretched or money will need to come from other sources like Friends of the Library and the Sheridan County Library Foundation.

“We can accept (Arete Design’s) report, we can modify it, but in the end if we can’t pay for any of these items it really is a moot point,” Duff said.

Chairman Shannon Anderson said the building is the county’s property, so technically the financial burden falls on the county, but the funds just aren’t in the budget at this time. Anderson said the commission has been extremely supportive throughout the process and, combined with help from the foundation and Friends of the Library, will hopefully find enough financial support for the building’s needs.

“We wanted to focus on the immediate building’s needs and how to sustain the building and make sure the roof doesn’t collapse,” Anderson said. “That’s coupled with how to fit in renovations to modernize the facilities.”

Trustees also looked at the project on a large scale, trying to find any fixes that could be coupled to minimize construction costs where applicable.

The groups still welcome feedback from the community and will host a meeting at the library Sept. 19 to share an adjusted draft from Arete Design.