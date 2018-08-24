Broncs go 2-0, Lady Broncs 1-1 in Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys tennis team squeaked out a couple wins over Kelly Walsh and Natrona County, while the girls split their duals against the Casper Schools Thursday. The Broncs toppled the Trojans and Mustangs in a pair of 3-2 decisions, and the Lady Broncs downed the Fillies 4-1 before falling to the Lady Trojans 4-1.

Ethan Kutz won both his No. 1 singles matches in straight sets, and the No. 2 doubles team of Kevin Woodrow and Tony Phillips also claimed a pair of victories. No. 2 singles player, Reed Rabon, and the No. 1 doubles team — Logan Jensen and Trenton Lewallen — went 1-1 on the day.

Hannah Jost and Ella Laird went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Lady Broncs, winning both in straight sets. Tori Pearce and Steph Gonda logged a victory in No. 2 doubles against Natrona, while Julia Kutz and Aspen Malkuch both won — at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively — matches against the Fillies.

Sheridan opens its home slate Saturday against Torrington at 1 p.m.