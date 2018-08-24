SHS golfers fighting time as season winds down

SHERIDAN — While classes have yet to begin at Sheridan High School, the football team still awaits its season opener. But the golf season, well, it’s just about over.

Thursday marked the opening round of the Kendrick Invitational at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course, and even though only half of the tournament is in the books — with the other half slated for Friday — the season is well past its midway point.

The SHS golf team has acquitted itself well this year as both the boys and girls teams have logged top-five finishes in all three of their tournaments thus far. The Broncs hope to record another on the friendly confines of the home course, but the shortened and condensed schedule leaves little time to sharpen the game.

In an effort to enter the season in good golfing form, which officially started in early August, first-year head coach Kaelee Saner worked with her team throughout the summer months.

“I ran an open hit this summer,” Saner said. “It’s kind of like an open gym. Every Thursday they could come up and hit balls for free or play for free thanks to the course opening it up for us. I was able to see some athletes each Thursday and kind of monitor what was going on.”

Unlike most other sports in which athletes need at least 10 practices under their belt, golf only requires the student-athletes to complete three practices before their first tournament. High school golf in Wyoming used to have a later start to the season and stretch further into the fall, but with every event taking two days to complete, students ended up missing quite a bit of school in the first couple months.

With the expedited start in mind, Saner wanted her team playing rounds and logging practice on the range and putting greens throughout the summer.

“I tell them unfortunately and fortunately with the game of golf, it’s not something you can drop for two or three months and pick up and be really good at it,” Saner said. “I found the kids have high expectations not only for themselves, but for us as coaches, as well. But you can’t have those expectations until you put in the time.”

Saner has seen steady improvement from her golfers, especially Abby James. The senior captain put in extra time over the summer and has reaped the benefits. After three top-five finishes in her first three tournaments, she’s positioned herself well after the opening round this week.

James, like all the other golfers Thursday, battled stiffer-than-normal wind, rain and smoke in an opening round that got delayed because of lightning.

“You just have to kind of adjust and keep going,” James said.

James fired an 88 while teammates Libby Gardner and Hannah Detmer carded a 93 and a 94, respectively. Brayden James led the SHS boys with an 80, and Sean Sanders wasn’t far behind with an 81.

Friday brings a more favorable weather forecast for the golfers who just have a couple weeks left to improve and sharpen their respective games for the state tournament.