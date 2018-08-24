Local girl participates in Space Academy

SHERIDAN — Kathryn Nichols of Sheridan recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

Nichols will be an eighth-grader at Sheridan Junior High School this fall.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving. According to Nichols’ dad, her great-grandfather, James C. Stokes of Seneca, South Carolina, is a physicist/engineer who worked in Mission Control from 1959 to about 1984 and headed worldwide communications for the Apollo Program and played a big role in the development of Skylab, the first space station.

The Space Academy program is specifically designed for trainees who have a particular interest in space exploration. Nichols spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station. Once aboard the ISS, the crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. Nichols and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors Aug. 3.

Space Camp operates year-round in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.

More than 750,000 trainees have graduated from Space Camp since its inception in Huntsville, Alabama in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins and Dr. Serena Auñón, who recently launched to the International Space Station. Children and teachers from all 50 states and 69 international locations have attended a Space Camp program.