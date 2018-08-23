Local scouts, adults take part in Cutt-Slam

SHERIDAN — The trip had just concluded. Four days earlier, Matthew Vielhauer barely knew Mike Malone. Now, the two parted ways with a hug.

The pair had just completed a four-day journey as part of the Wyoming Cutt-Slam, a contest that began about 20 years ago and entails catching four types of cutthroat trout across Wyoming in their natural drainage areas.

Vielhauer and Malone were two of seven locals who took part in the fishing competition last week. Joey’s Foundation and Sheridan Boy Scout Troop 117 organized the expedition, which included men and adolescents testing their skills at fly fishing.

It was Joey’s Foundation founder Joey Puettman’s fourth year doing the Cutt-Slam with local youth and adults. All fish were catch and release, and the boys fished with custom rods they made through Joey’s Foundation.

The event took a year of planning. Puettman and other leaders had to figure out where to fish, how to get from one point to another — it was about 150 miles between the different rivers — and how to plan three meals a day over four days for seven people.

“From the planning of the food to the camping gear, to the weather … it was a lot.” Puettman said. “I kept these boys all carbed up with energy, because they’re fishing sunup to sundown trying to catch those fish.”

Puettman called it a fishing pilgrimage around Wyoming. The group actually started July 27 in the Upper Little Big Horn River in Wyoming — where they all caught Yellowstone cutthroat — before traversing the state a few weeks later.

They traveled Aug. 16 to La Barge Creek near the Teton Mountains in search of Colorado River cutthroat. From there, they ventured to Salt Creek near Evanston for Bonneville cutthroat and ended at the Snake River in Jackson catching Snake River fine-spotted cutthroat.

Scouts Aiden Vielhauer and Joe Dillon utilized the trip to successfully attain their fly fishing merit badges.

“There was no better feeling (than) shaking the boys’ hands after catching that last fish of the trip on the Snake River,” Puettman said. “That was magical.”

Malone, an instructor at Joey’s Foundation, became an Eagle Scout in Kansas in 1963. He has been fishing all his life and seriously fly fishing since 1994. He said the experience brought back good memories of his time as a scout.

“It was really fun to be with them,” Malone said. “It meant a lot to me to be with the scouts and have something in common with them.”

Similarly, Matthew Vielhauer, an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 117, enjoyed comparing scout stories from the past and present.

“It was interesting to talk with somebody that had been in scout in ‘58 versus my son that’s in scouting in 2018,” Vielhauer said.

This year marked Malone’s second time fishing in the Cutt-Slam. He caught all but the Snake River fine-spotted cutthroat trout last year, so it was a tremendous relief this year when he completed the task. The numerous other types of fish in the rivers made it challenging and disappointing at times.

“It’s stressful until you catch that last fish,” Malone said. “Then it’s just, ‘Whoo man, I did it.’”

When Malone caught his final fish, Matthew Vielhauer was joyous.

“You get so emotional,” Matthew Vielhauer said. “You’re so excited and when I saw him catch the last fish, that was almost as exciting as me catching that fish. You’re there three or four day (and) you start bonding.”

Most days began with morning fishing, followed by a meal and drive to a new location.

“Around lunchtime, we’d be traveling to a new spot and then by nightfall, catching the fish,” said Aiden Vielhauer, a Life Scout — one rank below Eagle Scout — and eighth-grader at Sheridan Junior High School.

Upon arrival at the rivers, the young men first picked a hole to fish, then the adults did.

“We had miles and miles of the most beautiful creeks and rivers, and it was just heaven,” Puettman said.

It was Aiden Vielhauer’s first time fly fishing, but he — and everyone else competing — caught all four types of cutthroat trout. Aiden’s father said Malone and Puettman served as excellent teachers and guides.

“They have so much patience and when they go to help you — I don’t know how to describe it,” Matthew Vielhauer said. “They just did wonderful.”

In the evenings, the group set up camp and made a fire. For dinner one night, Aiden Vielhauer made chili for everyone.

Most of the trip went according to plan, though not every aspect. The group encountered a bit of difficulty the final night, when it couldn’t find a camping area in Teton Park amid the cold, wind and rain. They eventually stayed in hotels in Riverton, arriving around 10 p.m.

Still, most of the participants seemed to relish the experience. Matthew Vielhauer said the Cutt-Slam had been on his bucket list for about a decade, so it was an excellent feeling to cross the task off in his 40s accompanied by his son.

Along with quality fishing time, the trip formed new connections and friendships among fishermen both young and old.