Ski areas seeking more patrollers for anticipated Antelope Butte reopening

SHERIDAN — At this point, only those willing to hike will brave the slopes that make up the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. With improvements to ski lifts underway, former ski patrol volunteers shared insight into what it looks like to actually serve in the role of volunteer ski patrol on local slopes.

Chris Carroll grew up on the slopes of Antelope Butte, first strapping on skis at 4 years old. In 2000, he decided to give back to the area that served him so well as a child and obtained his ski patrol credentials. Like his father, Carroll wanted to donate his love and expertise of skiing to others looking to enjoy his home slopes.

“I enjoy the medical side of it and I enjoy helping people for whatever injuries,” Carroll said.

“I’ve had some pretty bad accidents years ago; they do happen. I’m glad I was able to help them.”

Carroll and other dedicated members of the Antelope Butte ski patrol — five that have remained certified during the 14-year closure of the area — dispersed to the Meadowlark Ski Lodge in Ten Sleep to donate their time but are ready to hit the slopes at Antelope Butte.

“It’ll be sweet when it opens,” Carroll said. “It’s been 14 years since we’ve skied up there, and the board has put together a lot of hard work to reopen it, and I think the first step is going to happen this winter, and it’ll progress from there.”

The benefit to ski resorts and the specific training associated with ski patrol is that the skills are transferable to summer-season sports. If ski areas decide to create zip lines or mountain biking trails, the patrol courses — outdoor emergency care and outdoor emergency transportation — train personnel to also provide medical aid and emergency services in those capacities, too.

A patrol certification course started Aug. 20, and instructor of record and former regional director for ski patrol Carl Schiner said those interested may join the class and make up for the first missed week. Potential patrollers should contact Schiner at (307) 751-9102 to join the 6:30-9 p.m. classes Monday evenings held at the Johnson County satellite site for Sheridan College.

Both Schiner and Carroll emphasized the fact that these positions are completely voluntary and, outside of comped skiing benefits for patrollers and their family members, patrollers must bear the expenses associated with the certification, travel and additional medical training needed.

“It has to be in your blood,” Carroll said. “It’s like an EMT: Who wants to be on an ambulance?”

OEC and OET certifications require essentially everything an emergency medical technician needs in his or her training, outside of defensive driving. Patrollers potentially are faced with tragic, dangerous or traumatizing incidents on the mountain.

Students are required to pass a 100-question test encompassing the elements covered in reading material provided within the course. Once certified, patrollers may transfer those credentials and work for essentially any ski area in the nation. Outside of book training, patrollers must complete the field testing or practical exam. Each course puts patrollers through six scenarios of different medical issues potentially seen on the slopes. Each ski area requires certification in the practical exam because each ski area has a physically diverse layout and may include regulations different from other areas. Refresher courses must be completed annually to maintain the nationally-accepted patrol certification.

“If they open, we’re supposed to do refreshers at the area that we’re patrolling,” Carroll said. “The goal is to be up and current with the Antelope Butte lifts rather than Meadowlark or others like that.”

Carroll hopes to train on his home slope soon, but managers must be prepared for the competition that inevitably ensues once a new set of slopes open, hence why a class is currently underway.

“When the Antelope Butte does open, there’s going to be a vacuum on the Meadowlark ski patrol,” Schiner said. “We want to make sure the numbers are maintained for both ski areas and nobody winds up hurting.”

Before shutting down in 2004, Antelope Butte and Meadowlark functioned adequately with enough volunteer ski patrollers to keep both slopes open.

When Antelope Butte opens, many local ski patrol volunteers will be ready and eager to get back on the slopes.