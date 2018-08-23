CASA seeking new volunteers

SHERIDAN — As summer winds to a halt, the Compass Center for Families is asking area residents to consider becoming court appointed special advocates.

CASA volunteers are appointed by the court to children’s cases of neglect or abuse.

The CASA gets to know the children and attends meetings and hearings involved with their cases to be able to advocate for the children’s needs and best interests.

Training involves completing national CASA’s eight-chapter manual with in-person and online work and can be designed to fit your schedule.

Call Jo Forbes, (307) 675-2272, at Compass Center for Families for an application packet and more information.