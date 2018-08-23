Auditions for gala performance set for Aug. 27-28

SHERIDAN — Auditions for the gala performance of “The Addams Family: A new musical comedy” will take place Aug. 27-28 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The auditions will begin at 6 p.m. each night. Those planning to try out should be prepared to sing 32 bars of a song to showcase their voice, do a script reading and do movement to music. An accompanist will be available.

Organizers noted that tech week for the performance will be Oct. 15-19 and performance dates will be Oct. 20 and Oct. 25-28. Rehearsals will begin after Labor Day.

For more information, contact Marva Craft at (307) 751-5220.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.