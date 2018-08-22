Biteman, Jennings prevail in primaries

SHERIDAN — Local voters backed the members of their current legislative delegation in Tuesday’s primary elections, leading to three convincing victories for established lawmakers over their challengers.

Senate District 21

After unseating longtime state representative Rosie Berger in 2016, Bo Biteman is poised to take over for another veteran Sheridan legislator, Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, with his victory in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Senate District 21.

Burns announced he would retire at the end of his current term in March, ending a 24-year career as a state legislator. Biteman is wrapping up his freshman term as state representative after upsetting Berger, who had served in the Legislature for 14 years and was positioned to take over as Wyoming’s Speaker of the House, in the 2016 Republican primary for House District 51.

Biteman did not respond to a request for comment.

Biteman finished with 2,055 votes. First-time candidate Dave Clarendon finished runner-up with 1,368 votes and Dustin Looper finished a distant third with 222 votes.

Clarendon congratulated Biteman on his victory Tuesday night. Looper could not be reached for comment.

Biteman identifies as a constitutional conservative and has emphasized limiting the size of the state’s government and cutting government spending to reduce the state’s budget deficit. As a state representative, Biteman voted against the budget the Legislature adopted for the next biennium, arguing that it did not do enough to curb state spending, and he has been critical of the ENDOW initiative as an expensive and misguided solution to the state’s economic struggles.

Biteman campaigned on his voting record as a state representative and vowed to fight for changes to the way the Legislature approaches the state budget.

Hollis Hackman, who ran against Biteman in the general election for the House District 51 seat in 2016, ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 21 and will face Biteman again in November.

House District 30

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, will likely serve a third term as the representative of House District 30 after defeating Gail Symons in Tuesday night’s Republican Primary.

No Democratic candidate ran for House District 30, though a Democratic challenger for the general election could emerge after write-ins are tallied.

Jennings did not respond for a request for comment Tuesday night.

Symons lost to Jennings in the 2016 Republican primary for House District 30 with roughly 40 percent of the vote but said when she declared she would have more time and energy to dedicate to her campaign this time around.

Despite a more robust campaign, however, the end result was the same. Jennings won with 1,299 votes to Symons’ 968 in this year’s primary; in 2016, Jennings won with 982 votes over Symons’ 652.

Jennings is a staunch conservative who has pushed for low taxes and small government in his first two terms as representative and asked voters to re-elect him so he could continue to advocate for those priorities; he has vowed to fight against adding new taxes and voted against the Legislature’s 2018 budget, arguing it did not do enough to cut state spending.

Symons ran on a platform that proposed detailed solutions to issues ranging from the state’s fiscal health to funding the state’s education system. Though she did not win, Symons said she still feels strongly that the state needs to make its budget easier to understand and more transparent going forward in order to better evaluate how government processes and programs are working and to identify inefficiencies.

“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it,” Symons said. “And right now there is really no way to measure the programs and services that are being provided by the state.”

Symons said she will not make a third run against Jennings but plans to stay involved with the state’s government. She currently serves on the Government Efficiency Commission and said she would like to work on encouraging more participation from 18- to 30-year-old voters and addressing dark money’s influence on state elections from outside the Legislature.