Primary elections decide new leadership in county

SHERIDAN — Absentee votes in the primary election Tuesday solidified the close races of Sheridan County attorney, coroner and clerk of district court and secured current deputy Carol Grandahl in moving one step up in her office of employment.

Each position will begin duties starting January 2019. Out of four offices decided in the primary election, only one will see completely new leadership; two offices will shift leadership slightly; one office will continue with business as usual.

Sheridan County attorney

Dianna Bennett skimmed by with a 310-vote win over Jeremy Kisling Tuesday night, 3,805 votes to 3,495. Bennett will move into the county attorney position previously held by Matt Redle.

Redle has worked in the county attorney’s office for 32 years, and Bennett worked with him for 18 of those years.

Bennett was notified of her victory by Kisling, who called to congratulate her on the win. Bennett enjoyed the news with her family at home, “hanging out by the fire.”

The race remained close throughout the evening and, as Bennett pointed out, nothing was for sure until the absentee votes were counted and recorded.

“I’m proud of our positive campaign,” Bennett said Tuesday night. “I think the door-to-door really made the difference.”

Sheridan County coroner

PJ Kane began his stint as Sheridan County coroner in 1985 and will continue the work for another four years after defeating his challenger, Kimberly Kozel, by 407 votes. Kane brought in 3,853 votes and Kozel ended with 3,446. Absentee votes widened the gap for Kane by 82 votes.

In her first year running for a public position, Kozel said she obviously wished for a different outcome but was still satisfied with the race.

“As a first time candidate, I feel I did pretty well considering (Kane) held the office for as many years as he had,” Kozel said. “We ran a good race and campaign.”

Clerk of district court

For the first time in 12 years, the clerk of district court office will see a new face at the helm — Renee Botten. Botten will replace current Clerk of District Court Nickie Arney, who served in the position for three terms before deciding to retire this year.

Botten secured the win with 3,691 votes compared to 2,913 votes for her competitor, Rachel Livingston Borgialli. Botten currently works as an attorney at Botten Law Office and will transition out of that position after practicing for 26 years.

Botten said she looks forward to the managerial role but knows it might be difficult transitioning from a 60-hour-a-week attorney job with the Botten firm.

Livingston Borgialli and Botten were both thankful for each other’s civility during the race.

“Rachel is a class act and good girl,” Botten said. “She ran a really above board campaign.”

Livingston Borgialli wished Botten the best and appreciated meeting new friends along the way.

“I am richly blessed to have been on this journey,” Livingston Borgialli wrote in a statement. “I have met so many new friends and am humbly grateful to all of my supporters.”

Sheridan County treasurer

Grandahl, the current deputy treasurer for Sheridan County, will move into the leading position of the office with a commanding 4,249 votes after defeating her two challengers — Misti Dunkelberger and Chester Burton — by 2,490 and 3,581 votes, respectively. Dunkelberger received 1,759 votes and Burton received 668 votes.

Grandahl has been employed with the Sheridan County treasurer’s office since 1995 and worked under former county treasurer Pete Carroll as deputy treasurer since 2007. She will begin her term as treasurer January 2019.