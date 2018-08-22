Vietnam veterans gather, receive Quilts of Valor

SHERIDAN — Emotions flowed freely Tuesday evening when five Vietnam War veterans received Quilts of Valor for their service in 1967 and ‘68.

The men honored were members of the 1st Airborne Cavalry Division, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry.

They were in town for a 50th anniversary of their return home from the war. Sheridan resident Richard Legocki hosted the reunion, which brought together men from across the country, some who hadn’t seen each other since Vietnam. Legocki and Spero Argyris, a medic in the 7th Cavalry who traveled to Sheridan, had already received Quilts of Valor.

Before receiving the quilts, the veterans each spoke briefly about their backgrounds and experiences in Vietnam. They all expressed deep gratitude for their individual quilts, which require 25 to 40 hours of labor to complete.

“This is the first time I ever got a thank you,” veteran Buck Jones said.

Jones hails from Monterey, California, and served as a radio telephone operator in Vietnam.

Barry Plesser, who now resides near Orlando, Florida, said serving in the 7th Cavalry as a platoon sergeant was the highest honor of his lifetime.

Plesser hadn’t seen fellow veteran John Marschall in 50 years. Marschall said no amount of training could prepare for what he faced in Vietnam. He was an infantryman and traveled to Wyoming from Galveston, Texas. The Legockis hosted a similar gathering in 1988 for the 20th anniversary of their return and crammed around 25 people into their home, including Steve Harris and Greg Molesworth, who received quilts Tuesday.

Most of the veterans arrived Friday and have had a joyous, sometimes tearful week. They explored different shops in Sheridan and enjoyed the scenery but spent most of the time together helping prepare meals, sharing stories about the war, arguing over past details and wisecracking about one another.

Despite the ribbing, an unmistakable bond unites the veterans even though they spent a relatively short amount of time together.

The connections formed nearly instantly because they often spent every minute of every day working alongside one another with the potential for death all around them.

“We covered our backs (and) that’s why we’re here today,” said Harris, an infantryman and native of Dubuque, Iowa.

Molesworth was the 7th Cavalry lieutenant and called it the most rewarding job of his life.

“I’m so happy to be here, or anywhere for that matter,” Molesworth said. “I’ve never been so proud of a group of guys.”

There have been many reunions over the past 30 years as well. The veterans have traveled to Montana, Arizona, Florida and Yellowstone National Park. Many of them stood as best men in Molesworth’s wedding near Orlando, Florida, last year. However, not all of the veterans have attended every reunion over the years, so for some, it was the first time seeing each other in half a century. Despite the time gap, the conversations picked up where they left off.

“These are friendships that go beyond time,” Molesworth said.

The veterans were between the ages of 18 and 21 when their military service began. Now in their 70s, they still share an intense connection, and Tuesday’s Quilts of Valor ceremony showed how important that connection is.