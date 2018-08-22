Western wins HD51 seat in tight race

SHERIDAN — Cyrus Western earned enough votes to win the House District 51 race Tuesday night. No Democrat filed for that race, so Western will run unopposed in November’s general election.

Western, 29, campaigned with the promise that he represented “a new generation of conservative values.” After Tuesday’s votes were counted, Western said he felt that message resonated with constituents.

“I grew up here and I want to carry on the torch of conservative values,” Western said of feedback he heard on the campaign trail. “They like seeing a young person who grew up here stepping up.”

The young candidate earned 1,441 votes. In comparison, Bill Adsit earned 1,057 votes and Robert Griffin tallied 553.

Western thanked his opponents for running clean campaigns and focusing on their own merits. He added that he will continue to campaign, listening to the constituents he will represent in the Wyoming Legislature. Western said he put his name forward in the campaign because he wants to give back to the community that gave him so much.

Western attended school in Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 before attending college in Pennsylvania. He later worked for U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, state Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, and returned to the Sheridan area more than one year ago.

He now works for oil and gas company Frontier Royalties.

Western has expressed support for legislation that would make projects like the Tongue River Valley natural gas pipeline easier for communities.

He also said the best way to handle the budget deficits faced by the state is to approach cuts with a scalpel and promote new projects that could bring jobs and revenue to the state. Western has also voiced support for ENDOW — Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming — which is meant to coordinate and expand efforts to diversify the state’s economy.