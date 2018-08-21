Fire consumes home on Gladstone

SHERIDAN — A fire consumed 40 percent of a home at 342 Gladstone Street at 10:30 Tuesday morning, leaving it with heat and smoke damage.

Sheridan Fire Rescue Department and its hazardous material truck, Goose Valley Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Montana-Dakota Utilities all responded to the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by SFRD and the cost of damages has yet to be determined by the insurance company.

The home was a single-family residence. All residents were safely out of the home, but a family cat perished in the fire. Owners of the property are Pamela Emerson and Martin Charlebois, according to Sheridan County’s GIS map.

SFRD officials believe the fire started on the porch of the house. When SFRD firefighters arrived to the scene, a wall of fire encapsulated the front of the home and caused the windows to break out of the first and second stories.

To knock down the wall of fire, firefighters used a deck gun, which used a master stream and 500 gallons to douse the initial flames. The fire was under control at 11:32 a.m. and the last unit cleared at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.