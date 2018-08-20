VOTE: A guide for Tuesday’s primary elections

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s primary elections will take place Tuesday. The primary elections will determine which candidates each political party runs in the general election, which will be held Nov. 6.

In order to make sure voters are prepared before heading to the polls, The Press consulted with the county clerk and county elections office and put together a list of voter resources and answers to frequently asked voter questions. For more information, voters can contact the county election office at (307) 674-2515.

What times are the polls open?

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where do I vote?

You are required to vote at your local polling place. A list of the polling places for each district is available on the county election office’s website at sheridancounty.com/depts/elections-office.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

If you voted in the 2016 general election, you should still be registered. Voters who did not vote in the November 2016 election have been purged from the records and will need to re-register.

Voter registration closed Aug. 6 but voters will be allowed to register at polling places on election day.

Do I need ID to vote?

If you are registered to vote and have not changed your name, address or party then you will not need identification to vote.

If you plan on registering at the polls you will need to bring identification. A valid Wyoming driver’s license is the preferred form of identification but residents can also register using the following forms of identification in addition to providing the last four digits of their Social Security number: a Wyoming photo identification card; a different state’s driver’s license; ID issued by a local, state or federal agency; U.S. passport; a tribal identification card; a school identification card; or a U.S. Armed Forces ID.

If voters do not have any of the identification documents listed above they can also register to vote by providing any two of the following documents in addition to the last four digits of their Social Security number: a U.S. Social Security card; a draft record; a certificate of U.S. citizenship or naturalization; a voter registration card from another state or county; an original or certified copy of a birth certificate with an official seal; a birth certificate issued abroad by the U.S. State Department; or any other form of identification issued by an official agency.

When does absentee voting end?

Absentee ballots need to be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday night; they can be returned to any polling location or to the county election office on the second floor of the county courthouse at 224 S. Main St.

Do I need to register with a political party?

In order to vote in the primary elections, yes. Wyoming has a closed primary process, which means only registered party members can vote in a party’s primary races.

Am I allowed to display campaign signs or hand out materials at polling places?

Electioneering is not permitted within 100 yards of the public entrances of polling places.

Additional information

Check the county elections office’s website for the latest election updates. Voters can also review sample ballots before heading to the polls on website.

The Sheridan Press distributed questionnaires to all local primary candidates and published their responses in the July 28 edition of the paper. That edition is available online or at The Press office.