New SCSD2 teachers train on school safety

SHERIDAN — Two hundred eighty-eight school shootings have occurred in the United States since 2009, including at least 30 shootings in 2018.

No other country in the Group of Seven — composed of the countries with the seven largest economies in the world — has had more than two in the same timespan.

With these facts in mind, schools have had to update their responses to potentially life-threatening situations. On the afternoon of Aug. 16, new and substitute teachers in Sheridan County School District 2 took part in initial training from district administrators and school resource officers.

“There’s something sick about our country in that regard,” SCSD2 assistant superintendent Scott Stults said.

“This is not what we would prefer to have to be able to get you trained in, but it’s a reality and we know no community is immune.”

About 35 educators spent two-and-a-half hours learning about the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) procedure and then simulating different ways to respond to a gunman inside a school.

SCSD2 has used the ALICE procedure for about two years because of the active choices it provides. Stults remarked that the previous lockdown style was a detriment to staff and students because of its passivity.

Sheridan Junior High School school resource officer Howie Fitzpatrick also said the Department of Education and Homeland Security determined that if the only response is a lockdown, the school is considered negligent in its response to the situation.

“The beauty of ALICE is it puts the decision in your hands,” Fitzpatrick said.

SCSD2 crisis manager Dan White explained some of the different tactics. He said alert means the more information spread throughout the school, the better. Information should flow in all directions and reach as many people as soon as possible. White addressed the language used in dangerous situations as well. He said a gunman should be referred to as an “active killer,” not a “school shooter.”

“These are mass homicides, they’re not school shootings,” White said.

White said a lockdown can be a good starting point because it buys time inside a classroom for possible escape routes and counter strategies. Creating a barricade is an option as well, which makes the classroom less likely to be targeted.

Fitzpatrick demonstrated using part of a fire hose and duct tape on the door opener to jam it shut. Fitzpatrick also said that if a gunman does enter a classroom, any self-defense option is fair game.

“I would rather be judged by 12 (jury members) than carried by six (pallbearers),” Fitzpatrick said. “[Gunmen] are not playing by any rules. You don’t have to either.”

For the counter portion, Stults noted that elementary kids learn everything except the swarm tactic. Young students shouldn’t be physically fighting a gunman, but they can throw objects to distract and possibly injure.

For the evacuate portion, White said SCSD2 chose not to have reunification points because of the possibility of a second gunman waiting at the rendezvous area. Teachers should instead tell students to run home or anywhere safe. Sheridan High School SRO Randy Pitchford also said if people try to escape through a window, they should break the upper corner of the window first, which makes the rest of the glass easier and safer to shatter.

After the lectures and presentations, the teachers split up into two groups to take part in various scenarios, with different people playing the role of the killer.

In the lockdown drill, nearly all 17 people in one group were killed after hiding behind tables and under desks. One teacher said lockdown made him mad and frustrated because he wanted to counteract the shooter.

White concurred.

“It’s forcing you to do something that your body is not comfortable with doing,” he said.

In a barricade drill, teachers stacked tables and chairs against the door, which resulted in far fewer deaths. In the counter and evacuate drill, teachers threw soft baseballs at the gunman, which helped most of them escape unharmed.

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, played the role of gunman in the counter and evacuate portion. Kinner is a member of the Legislature’s education committee and wanted to take part in the training to better understand it. He said most of the information was new to him because he previously only knew about lockdown procedure.

Kinner said it was interesting to get a sense of his reactions amid the simulated chaos. In one of the drills, he tried to barricade the door after the shooter entered the room, instead of simply leaving.

“I should have just been going right out the door,” Kinner said. “It was weird how that wasn’t my first reaction.”

A brief discussion also took place regarding arming teachers in schools, which SCSD2 prohibits. In the full ALICE drill, a teacher was given a fake gun while simulating sitting at his desk at the front of a room. He fired at the gunman while other teachers swarmed and eventually overpowered the gunman.

One teacher said she thought twice about swarming the guman because another gun was present and she didn’t want to accidentally get shot. Another teacher said education is built on relationships, and if a student knew a teacher had a weapon, that could negatively affect the relationship-building.

White mentioned that a teacher’s gun could easily get into the wrong, potentially dangerous hands and result in collateral damage.

Pitchford said he would be in favor of arming teachers in certain situations.

“I’m at the high school (and) I can think of two people that I would arm out of all the teachers there,” Pitchford said. “That’s not how you guys are wired.”

Overall, the training appeared to be invaluable.

SCSD2 elementary school substitute teacher Jan Green was formerly a full-time teacher in the district and has been retired for four years. She strongly supported the new procedures because they provide objectives that give teachers options.

“It’s a reality,” Green said. “Having the opportunity to look at the situation and choose the best course of action — I find that empowering.”

The training and reasoning behind it was a bit difficult to deal with, but it’s a reality in the United States, and local school districts are working to be proactive in these potentially life-threatening situations.