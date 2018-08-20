FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block Heartland Drive, 6:45 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist 1800 fort road, ems, 1223

• RMA assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday

• Structure fire, 50 block Pine Lane, 1:11 p.m.

Sunday

• CO incident, 2100 block Pheasant Draw Road, 10:01 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• Structure fire, Pine Lane, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Mydland Road, 8:51 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 8:55 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 9:45 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

• Medical, Brundage Street and North Main Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Medical, Country Estates Drive, 3:26 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 3:52 p.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical, Pierce Lane, 3:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4 p.m.

• Trauma, Sheridan Avenue and Fifth Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:04 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

Friday

• Medical, Papago Drive, 7:23 a.m.

• Standby, Lewis Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 8:25 a.m.

•Trauma, Lookout Point, 9:12 a.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 9:20 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Medical, Avenue H, 10 a.m.

• Lift assist, Warren Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:22 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Trauma, West Works Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 5:23 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:32 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 p.m.

• Medical, Shirley Cove, 10:44 p.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge, 10:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, North Main street, 6:19 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:41 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 9:44 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Fire standby, Pine Lane, 1:13 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 1:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 7:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, Dee Drive, 7:07 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 7:20 a.m.

• Alar; burglar, North Gould Street, 7:32 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Sheridan area, 8:12 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Parking complaint, 10th Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Found property, Emerson Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Welfare check, Edwards Drive, 10:58 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 11:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Dispute all other, East 11th Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Stalking, Sheridan area, 2:59 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4;02 p.m.

• Found property, Main Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Alarm burglar, South Main Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint East Eighth Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 5:10 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Hill Pond Drive, 5:22 p.m.

• Domestic, South Custer Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Animal incident, Thomas Drive, 6:33 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:46 p.m.

• Accident, Meridian Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Family dispute, Highland Avenue, 7:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Rosewood Court, 10:35 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 11;03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 p.m.

• Open door, Heartland Drive, 11:55 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, North Gould Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza, 10:42 a.m.

• Accident, West 11th Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Animal incident, Eighth Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Fireworks, Greystone Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Works Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Animal found, Holloway Avenue, 5:38 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Various use permit, West 14th Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ash Avenue, 10 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

Sunday

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 2:55 a.m.

• Battery, North Main Street, 3:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:01 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Connor Street, 7:30 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Cat violation, East Ninth Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Seventh Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Alger Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Found property, East Loucks Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Death investigation (natural causes), North Jefferson Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:53 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Brundage Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Domestic, Sheri Lane, 6:57 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Dana Avenue, 7:31 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Broadway Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Barking dog, Kingfisher Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:49 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Dana Avenue, 6:48 a.m.

• Motorist assist, U.S. Highway 87, milepost 28.5, 1:17 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 20, 4:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fort Road and Val Vista Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 15th Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Accident, East Ridge Road, milepost 1, 7:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Goose Road, 9:09 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Industrial Lane, 9:48 p.m.

• Theft cold, Main Street, Big Horn, 9:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Tongue Canyon Road, mile marker 3.5, Dayton, 2:26 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 11, 8:05 a.m.

• Livestock loose, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:06 a.m.

• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:47 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 12;01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:22 p.m.

• Structure fire, Pine Lane, 1:10 p.m.

• Shots, West 16th Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Animal welfare, State Highway 335, mile marker .99, 1:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance Ulm Road and Coal Creek Road, Clearmont, 4:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, highway 14 East, 5:33 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Domestic, West 17th Street, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, West 16th Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Fort Road, 12:31 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• Probation violation, Sherri View Drive, 7:42 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Dana Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 8:02 p.m.

• DUI, Swaim Road and Sherri View Drive, 8:32 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 10:32 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No new arrests.

Saturday

• Peter Michael Trecazzi, 68, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Foreman Perotto, 49, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody Eugene Knode, 28, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, felony strangulation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• David Alan Laswell, 38, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wyatt M. Schrank, 31, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas Alfred Redenbaugh, 70, Sheridan, DUI, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62

