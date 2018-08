SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Airport will host an open house and fly-in Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include free rides for children, static airplane displays, tethered hot air balloon rides, food vendors and more.

For more information, contact Tammy Belus at (307) 763-2960.

The airport is located at 908 W. Brundage Lane.