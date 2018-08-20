Rex Martin Memorial raffles raises $1,500

SHERIDAN — The Rex Martin Memorial Raffle concluded Thursday with a celebration and drawing for the prizes donated by local businesses. Ryan Martin, Rex Martin’s son, organized the second annual effort, which included members of his family and many community friends. All proceeds will be given in memory of Rex Martin to benefit cardiac care programs at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

This memorial raffle began as an idea from Rex Martin’s family as a way to recognize the excellent care he received at Sheridan Memorial Hospital throughout his illness. Martin’s care began with his primary care physician, and eventually led him to the Big Horn Heart Center where board certified cardiologists provided him comprehensive cardiac care in Sheridan.

“Cardiac care at Sheridan Memorial Hospital focuses on the individual patient,” practice manager Sharon Krueger said in a press release. “We utilize a coordinated effort with a patient-centered team led by our two highly trained, cardiologists and the team at Big Horn Heart Center. Big Horn Heart Center, along with the Cath Lab, provide patients with a full range of diagnostic and interventional heart procedures and follow-up care.”

At the heart of this raffle is Martin’s son, Ryan, who continues to organize the event. Ryan Martin and his family hope their efforts raise awareness about state-of-the-art cardiac care available locally in Sheridan.

“My Dad received caring treatment from knowledgeable doctors and was always treated with respect and honesty — things he and all the family appreciated,” Ryan Martin said. “From the beginning, my Dad was confident in his care and those relationships. This was important to all of us as we supported him.”

Ryan Martin also thanked the local sponsors who donated prizes for the raffle.

Below is a list of the prizes awarded and the winners.

• Quik Sak, $500 cash — Mary Kaercher

• Fly Shop of the Big Horns, Winston Kiros Fly Rod & Nautilus XM Fly Reel — Rod Gifford

• Freemont Motors, 4 Continental Conti Track Tires — Irene Richardson

• Bloedorn Lumber Co, Treaeger Bronson 20 Wood Pellet Grill — Kane Eastman

• Papa Murphy’s, pizza/soda for a year and $250 Chamber Bucks — Sarah Phillips.