Story Days set for Aug. 24-26

STORY — The community of Story will host a number of events as part of its annual Story Days celebration Aug. 24-26.

The events, all centered around the theme of “A Story You Won’t Forget,” will begin Aug. 24 with the cook-off at noon and continue through the day with live music, a silent auction and more.

On Aug. 25, there will be a fireman’s breakfast at the Story Fire Hall from 7-10 a.m., followed by the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday will also include a car show, children’s activities, horseshoes tournament, duck races and more.

The events will wrap up Aug. 26 with a worship service in Story Centennial Park, a picnic lunch and a disc golf tournament.

For a complete schedule of events, see http://storywyoming.org/event_scehdule.html.