Employee ownership, product development driving Kennon’s growth

SHERIDAN — Kennon Products’ growth, which has led to a plan for the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority to build and lease Kennon a new manufacturing facility in Sheridan’s Hi-Tech Park, is being spurred on by an employee ownership program and the development of new products, according to Kennon CEO Joe Wright.

Company leaders predict they could add as many as 50 jobs by 2024, which is why it is looking to expand into the Hi-Tech Park. Kennon established an Employee Stock Ownership Program in 2015, which takes money from the profits of the company and places them into a trust that belongs to Kennon’s employees; the money from that trust is then used to purchase stock in the company.

“The most important piece for me in this whole expansion is that we are employee owned; that, at least for me, is a lot of the impetus,” Wright said.

“The profits of the company come back to the employees which reside here in Sheridan.”

Wright said the company’s growth has also stemmed from more proprietary engineering work, which has led to the creation of new products and, in-turn, created more manufacturing work.

He said the company hired its first engineer in 2006 and now has between 11 and 12.

Specifically, Wright said there are three projects the company will take on in coming years that will lead to significant growth. The first is a contract to create a ballistic-protection system for military aircraft, the second is the production of a light-weight life-preserver for the Navy and the third is a thermal-radiation shield for the KC-46 aircraft.

Wright said Kennon’s intention is to produce all of these products in Sheridan.

SEEDA administrator Robert Briggs, who recently took over the position, said the discussions about Kennon moving into the Hi-Tech Park had already begun when he came on board, but part of the reason SEEDA was eager to facilitate Kennon’s move into the Hi-Tech Park was the synergy with Vacutech and Weatherby, which both have manufacturing facilities in the park.

“They realized there was an opportunity to do something very similar to what we’ve seen with Vacutech and Weatherby, which is the expansion or growth of one of those targeted industries,” Briggs said. “And Kennon certainly fits that bill; not only do they have that manufacturing and technology component, but they also have that research and development component to their business as well.”

Wright also said the synergy between the manufacturing companies in Sheridan could create long-term benefits and pointed out that there are several smaller companies in the area that support manufacturing capabilities. He also noted that while companies like Vacutech, Weatherby and EMIT perform light-manufacturing, the products they create are not in competition with one another.

Discussions of business growth in Sheridan, however, inevitably return to concerns about the availability of affordable housing in the community and both Wright and Briggs said their organizations were invested in finding solutions to that problem.

Wright said Kennon has members working with organizations like the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and the Wyoming Business Council on affordable housing solutions.

Briggs said SEEDA has heard concerns about affordable housing from several of its partners, including the city, the county and several large employers in the community, and is planning to work with them to develop solutions.

“I think you’re going to see SEEDA take that next step to help contribute to that discussion,” Briggs said.

But Briggs said the first step will be getting a clear picture of what exactly the housing needs are in the community. He noted that what qualifies as affordable will depend on a worker’s salary; housing that is affordable for someone who takes a job with a $55,000 salary will not help a worker making $12 per hour.

Considering that, Briggs said SEEDA is planning to work with partners to first identify price-points where housing needs exist and develop strategies for meeting those needs.

“It’s not about cranking out 200 of the same type of unit; it’s really about meeting housing needs across the community,” Briggs said.

Assuming the proposed plan for Kennon to expand into the Hi-Tech Park goes through, SEEDA will also have to determine what its next steps will be. The Hi-Tech Park will effectively be full and the land it will have for future projects will be limited. SEEDA currently owns a roughly 1.4-acre parcel of land in the Sheridan Commercial Park and a one-acre parcel along Decker Road which is in the process of being cleaned.

“That is certainly something that needs to be answered, ‘What are the next types of projects SEEDA will undertake?’” Briggs said. “And what are the next things both in terms of economic development tied to land and property development, and economic development efforts like engaging on the question of housing?”

Briggs said he is planning on organizing a strategic planning session for SEEDA this fall so the board can discuss short-term and long-term goals.