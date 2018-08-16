Man enters Alford plea for strangulation, receives split sentence

SHERIDAN — Judge William Edelman accepted a plea agreement Tuesday for a man who pleaded guilty to strangulation in 4th Judicial District Court.

Melvin B. Long pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member in a change of plea hearing earlier this summer. Per the plea agreement, Long’s second charge of aggravated assault and battery will be dismissed.

Information filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the Advocacy and Resource Center reported a domestic battery. The victim reported she was strangled by Long in Story July 20, 2017. The documents said the victim blacked out four times because of Long’s recurring choking around her neck.

The victim escaped the house through a window and ran to the neighbor’s house for help. The neighbor helped the victim collect her things from the home and she confronted Long then.

Long entered an Alford plea on the strangulation charge, which means he did not admit to the crime but recognized the prosecution has substantial evidence to prove that he is guilty.

The court suspended a three- to five-year prison sentence for a split sentence of time already served and four years of supervised probation. Long served 200 days of presentence confinement.

The state, represented by Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Christopher LaRosa, said the deal was struck with notice to the victim, and he believed the deal gave justice to the victim.

During the sentencing, Long shared how embarrassing this was for him, and said that as a Christian man he could ensure the judge he would not see him again.

Long anticipates transferring his probation to Natrona County.