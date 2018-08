SHERIDAN — All schools within Sheridan County will kick off the 2018-2019 school year later this month and in September.

The following is a list of each school’s first day:

• Sheridan County School District 1 — Aug. 20

• Sheridan County School District 2 — Aug. 28

• Sheridan County School District 3 — Aug. 20

• Holy Name Catholic School — Aug. 28

• Martin Luther Grammar School — Sept. 4

• Sheridan College — Aug. 27