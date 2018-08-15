Season tickets on sale for WYO

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will opens its 2018-2019 season Sept. 22 with jazz legend Herb Alpert and wife Lani Hall. The opening concert will be followed by 22 performances throughout the WYO season, closing with high-octane Mexican fiddling, displayed by the award-winning Villalobos Brothers.

The WYO season highlights include Karla Bonoff Nov. 9; The TEN Tenors, Dec. 8; The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, March 26; and The Kingston Trio, April 26.

The WYO will continue to present the Children’s Educational and Family Series, The Met Live in HD and the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema’s season broadcasts. New to the WYO is the National Theatre Live, the UK based National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. The series will feature six theatrical productions captured live, including “Frankenstein” with Benedict Cumberbatch, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” with Sienna Miller and “Hamlet” with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Rounding out the WYO season will be the annual fundraising gala. “The Addams Family, a New Musical,” will be performed Oct. 20. The show will be directed by Marva Craft with music direction by Kathy McNickle.

Season tickets are currently on sale through the WYO box office. Individual show tickets will go on sale Aug. 29.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.