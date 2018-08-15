FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tidbit Tuesday to focus on constellations

Home|Uncategorized|Tidbit Tuesday to focus on constellations

SHERIDAN — The next round of Tidbit Tuesday will allow attendees to explore the constellations and the American Indian stories that surround them with guest expert Misty Stoll. The group will also complete a craft activity.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. It is geared toward children ages 4-11 accompanied by an adult helper.

To sign up, call the Sheridan County Museum at (307) 675-1150 or see sheridanmuseum.org.

The event will take place at the museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.

By |August 15th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.