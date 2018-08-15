UW camp gives students opportunities to learn about health care careers

SHERIDAN — Sixty-five high school students from across Wyoming and beyond experienced a wide range of health care career options during the eighth annual University of Wyoming Health Care Careers Summer Camp.

Two groups of students arrived on the UW campus during a two-week period in mid-July.

The camp allowed students to observe and actively participate in learning about a variety of health professions, including nursing, medicine, pharmacy, optometry, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology and ultrasonography.

Students learned about the education requirements needed for many health professions and the numerous job opportunities available upon completion of their training.

College of Health Sciences faculty members, along with health care professionals from Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Snowy Range Vision Center in Laramie, gave presentations and provided students with hands-on learning opportunities. Students tried their hands at suturing, giving injections, taking vitals, making insect repellent in the pharmacy lab and casting. In addition, all students earned American Heart Association first aid and CPR certification.

Local students participating in the camp included Taylor Mudd and Macey Warren of Dayton and Emery Laird of Sheridan.