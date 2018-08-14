Crow Agency celebrates 100th Crow Fair

CROW NATION — Crow Nation will celebrate its centennial Crow Fair in the Teepee Capital of the World starting Wednesday. It won’t be the 100th year in a row for the fair but still a celebration of the 100th event.

“There were years that it went into hiatus because of World War I, the Depression years and World War II,” said Dale Old Horn, a known historian from Crow Agency, Montana.

The first Crow Fair was held in 1905 and was started by U.S. Indian Agent Samuel G. Reynolds and Mr. A. Buchanan, a friend of Reynolds. The fair initially started as an event to showcase the Crow Indian’s annual crops, all according to the “History of Crow Fair: A Family Tradition” publication by the 2010 Hardin High School History Club completed with grant funding from the Montana Office of Public Instruction and Montana Historical Society.

Old Horn indicated the traditional forms of Crow Fair put a bad taste in the mouth of the Crow Nation, as they were used to showcase how assimilated the Native Americans were to a culture not true to their own. They showed artisan and homemade crafts like jams and jellies, crop yields and hand-woven blankets. Still, Old Horn said it came from the direction of the non-native population.

“It was started this way because the Indian Agent Reynolds was trying to show that the Crow Indians had been totally assimilated,” Old Horn said. “The Crow Fair showcasing the assimilation was a product of the many, many years of subduing the Indian people.”

Old Horn said oppression for the Indians began when the United States started the Declaration of Independence and continued through the harrowing history of turmoil between European settlers and Native Americans.

The Crow Fair as it is today features weeklong activities including Indian Relay Races, parades, drum contests, a Miss Crow Nation competition and the pinnacle of the event — powwows.

Old Horn said what brought the Crow Nation into its new form of the Crow Fair was the discovery of the world press’ interest in the fair. At the time, Old Horn said the assimilation and oppression of the Indians was prevalent in U.S. government policies.

The Crow Nation received the native dance from the Omaha, which was originally a gift to the neighboring tribe to the East.

“They wanted to dance that because they knew the Indian Agent could not stop them when they did,” Old Horn said. “Because when they did before that time, they had to hide away from the authorities to perform their cultures because all forms of native culture was banned by the United States government, including religion.”

The showcase of traditional drums, dancing and religious celebrations live on in today’s version of the fair.

The Indian Agent did approve of flat track horse racing, and the Crow Indians began raising Thoroughbred horses and racing them around an oval racetrack. The Crow name for Crow Fair translates to racing in a circle.

Different Native American tribes from all over the country gather in Crow Agency to celebrate culture true to their ancestors — true through their own eyes.