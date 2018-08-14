BIA Crow Fire urges caution during Crow Fair

CROW NATION — The Bureau of Indian Affairs Crow Agency fire department warned that the fire-threat across the Crow Reservation is high and urged visitors planning to attend this week’s Crow Fair to exercise caution.

On Saturday, local ranchers, Big Horn County Rural Fire and BIA Crow Agency Fire responded to the 34-acre Lodge Grass Creek fire. Sunday evening, 20 lightning strikes hit the Pryor and Wolf Mountains and two squads and two engines have been deployed to fight fires caused by those strikes. BIA Crow Agency fire information officer John Kohn said the past weekend was especially dry and Sunday humidity was down to 5 percent in some areas surrounding the Crow Reservation, which is drier than a desert.

However, Kohn said humidity was higher Monday and conditions are expected to improve throughout the week.

Kohn said all of the nearby fire agencies are on high alert, but they are also attending to the weekend’s fires.

“It doesn’t mean we’re short-handed, it means there’s competition for resources,” Kohn said.

Kohn said considering the size of the fair, with an expected turnout of roughly 50,000 visitors, people should be cognizant of the weekend’s weather conditions.

“The danger from fire any time you put a lot of people together in the country is fire will start from an accidental human cause,” Kohn said.

Considering the dry conditions, Kohn said people traveling to the Crow Fair should make sure their vehicles are not at risk of producing sparks due to things like a dragging chain or a bad wheel-bearing on a trailer.

“Most of our fires so far this year at Crow have been along the freeway when a piece of gravel has hit metal and lit the dried grass on the side of the road,” Kohn said.

With that in mind, Kohn also urged visitors to park on pavement, away from dry grass.

In a statement, BIA Crow Agency fire management officer Troy Phelps asked visitors to be especially aware when cooking. He reminded campers that grease fires need to be put out by denying them air and need to be extinguished by either covering them with dirt or a lid or using a Class B fire extinguisher.

Phelps also advised visitors bring plenty of water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher with them and to have a plan in the event of a fire.

He also warned that, considering how dry it has been, even green grass can catch fire.

Fire engines will also be patrolling the Crow Fair daily.

Kohn added that the conditions should not alarm or deter people who are considering visiting the fair, but visitors do need to be mindful of their actions as fire danger remains high.