First day of hospital trial provides two sides of story

SHERIDAN — Opening statements were heard Monday in a 4th Judicial District Court civil jury trial in which plaintiff Neal Schuman filed negligence and medical malpractice complaints against Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

The first day of the estimated five- to six-day 12-member jury trial concluded early, stopping Schuman’s witness testimony in the middle.

Both sides detailed the day-to-day happenings of Schuman’s stay at SMH, but with two drastically differing perspectives.

Attorney Drake Hill of Cheyenne, representing Schuman, walked through Schuman’s worsening condition following an elective knee-replacement surgery July 27, 2015.

Schuman anticipated being released from the hospital July 29, 2015, but suffered complications related to what the plaintiff claims derived from an enema incorrectly administered by a nurse at SMH.

Hill explained Schuman experienced excruciating pain during the enema and swelling in his groin area. Hill said the administering nurse did not document details of the enema or subsequent pain and worsening symptoms Hill alleged Schuman experienced. Schuman later testified to not receiving follow-up care despite his family’s attempts to reach out to medical professionals caring for him following the surgery.

Conversely, the defendant, represented by Scott Ortiz out of Casper, claimed follow-up care and several check-ins with Schuman took place during his visit. The defense claims the complications following surgery came from preexisting medical conditions of the 80-year-old man.

“It’s absurd to say no on examined him,” Ortiz said during his opening statement.

Jury selection began Monday morning and by 10 a.m., around 40 people remained for jury selection questioning. Most of the questions for the potential jurors inquired about their relations and experiences with SMH, its employees, whether those relationships and experiences were positive or negative and if either outcome of the trial would cause the person to have bias one way or the other. The majority of jurors questioned had some relation to SMH through medical care or people with whom they associated.

It took counsel until noon to choose its 12-person jury. Of the 12, six are women and seven are men, with one alternate in the mix.

Presiding Judge William Edelman instructed potential jurors to follow the law and remain impartial as best they could.

The plaintiff anticipates calling upon at least nine witnesses, with two of them serving as co-witnesses for the plaintiff and defense.

The defense listed 14 witnesses in its pretrial memorandum. Schuman continued his witness testimony Tuesday morning.