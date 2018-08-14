FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WGFD collar moose in Bighorns

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials immobilized and fitted a cow moose with a GPS collar the morning of Aug. 7 above Park Reservoir.

The immobilization and capture effort is part of an ongoing, multi-year study of moose in the Bighorn Mountains to monitor population dynamics and seasonal habitat use.

A total of 60 cow moose will be fitted with the collars to track their movements.

To date, 53 collars have been deployed and the remaining seven will be placed on moose in the coming week.

 

