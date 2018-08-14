Sod Farm Festival includes impressive lineup

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Sod Farm Festival will be on sale Saturday from 2-9:30 p.m. at Green Carpet Sod Farm. The one-day festival features local groups performing 20-minute sets. The event will benefit Project Schoolhouse, founded by Sheridan native Tab Barker. The nonprofit focuses on education, clean water and sanitation in rural Nicaraguan communities.

Tickets cost $25 per person in advance and $30 per person at the door. Children ages 12 and younger and 80 or older are encouraged to “pay what you can” at the gate. See www.wyotheater.com for additional information or for tickets.

Performers will include the Craft Brothers, Sarah Sample, Doug Andrews, Pan Buffalo, Damian Trujillo, The Fireants, Dugan Irby and many more.

The Sod Farm Festival will take place Aug. 18 from 3-10 p.m. at the Green Carpet Sod Farm located at 80 Owl Creek Road.