Plenty of team roping

SHERIDAN — The 38th annual Sheridan County Rodeo started Friday night at the Sheridan Fairgrounds with a few divisions of team roping. Husbands and wives, mothers and daughters, fathers and sons teamed up with one another in a night full of smiles.

“This is a family rodeo and that’s what it’s all about, roping with the kids and the husband,” Tamara Mann said.

Mann competed in six runs Friday, twice in each division. The century team roping division featured teams whose ages added up to 100. Mixed roping encompassed one man and one woman and the open division featured any two people.

Mann — who walked away relatively displeased with her performances Friday night — finished in style, recording the fastest time in the open division with her husband Barry. The two clocked in at 6.81 seconds to advance to the second go Saturday.

“No good. I was bad tonight,” Tamara Mann said. “That run with my husband definitely helped tonight.”

The husband-and-wife team hadn’t practiced much this summer until just recently. The two crammed a bunch of arena time in the last couple of weeks to make up for missed time during the first couple summer months.

Mann also teamed up with Zane Garstad — her rodeo coach from years ago — in the century division. Garstad enjoys competing in the county rodeo with its laid back atmosphere and friendly competition.

“It’s a blast because all your friends are here,” Garstad said. “It’s good because you get to compete more and it’s local people, so it’s fun.

“It’s an annual thing that people look forward to.”

Garstad recorded a time in three of his four runs. He competed twice in the century division — which allows three loops — and twice in the open division.

Jeff Lovelace and Jim Volk boasted the best time in the century division with a time of 7.01, while Makenna Balkenbush and Stan Williams logged the fastest time in mixed roping, clocking in at 7.43.

The Sheridan County Rodeo continues Saturday at 1 p.m. with bareback riding along with a slew of other events including saddle bronc riding, calf roping, bull riding, steer wrestling, women’s barrel racing, senior barrel racing, junior barrel racing, pee wee barrel racing, senior steer wrestling, women’s breakaway, senior breakaway, husband and wife ribbon roping and wild cow milking.