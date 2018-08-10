Support for Kisling

Re: Sheridan County attorney race

I am writing in support of Jeremy Kisling for Sheridan County attorney. I have been practicing law in Sheridan County for the last 11 years. Jeremy and I have not worked for the same firm, but we have had the opportunity to work on the same and opposite side of numerous cases over the years.

While our cases have not always been amicable and oftentimes are very contentious, Jeremy is and has always been a consummate professional. I have seen him go above and beyond what is required to do what is best for his clients. If elected, I would expect the same level of professionalism and legal expertise in every matter that he handles as Sheridan County attorney.

As I prepare to cast my vote in the primary Aug. 21, I am reminded of two rules that a former partner of my firm, Larry Yonkee, used to follow: first, treat every opposing lawyer like he is going to be your next district court judge, and, second, treat everyone else like they are going to be a juror in the most important case of your life. Jeremy embodies these principles and it would be a privilege to us all if he is elected as your Sheridan County attorney.

Kevin Kessner

Sheridan

Read the Wyoming Promise initiative

Re: Reckard’s Aug. 7 letter, The Sheridan Press

In response to Chad Reckard’s letter, we hope everyone reads the entire Wyoming Promise Initiative which can be found at wyomingpromise.org.

Mr. Reckard is right that Wyoming Promise wants to ensure that real people — not money, not corporations, not special interests — govern Wyoming and the United States. The problem is that even though there are limits on people giving directly to candidates, there are no limits to the amount of money that corporations, unions and wealthy individuals can give to Super PACs or 501c4 groups which do not have to disclose their donors. These groups are having significant influence on our elections and public opinion. The public deserves to know who is funding these groups so they can judge the information accordingly.

A recent example involves negative attack fliers sent out to thousands of Wyomingites from a Sheridan address, that opposes one candidate and seems to have been sent out by the opponent’s campaign. The opponent’s campaign claim they had no part in these fliers and the group at the Sheridan address (30 N. Gould St.) claim that the Colorado-based group, “Citizens Protecting our Constitution,” used their return address without their permission. “Citizens Protecting our Constitution” does not disclose its donors and has been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars influencing elections in Colorado, Michigan and Wyoming. This kind of shady outside money influencing our state’s elections is a perfect example of why we need to support the goal of Wyoming Promise.

There are bound to be more attack ads and mailers as Election Day nears from these outside groups. As voters, we need to be vigilant and wary of claims made by groups with patriotic sounding names that are really funded by moneyed interests, and not the interests of ordinary Wyoming folks. It is easy to research the candidates on their Facebook pages, websites and face to face. We need to take responsibility, do our homework and elect the candidates who will truly represent Wyoming citizens. And, we need to get the Wyoming Promise Initiative on the ballot.

Kris Korfanta

Ranchester

Best argument for city administrator

Re: Mayor’s letter

I just read the full text of the mayor’s letter to “People of Sheridan,” and I encourage others to do the same. The mayor’s letter unintentionally provides the best argument there could be for our current form of city government and the preservation of CO2158.

At a time when the mayor spews revengeful invectives against those who disagree with him and confuses uncontested power with legitimate leadership, we should all be grateful for steady and competent management by a city administrator and the emotional restraint and leadership by city council.

Marcia Westkott

Sheridan

Mayor Miller accurate in letter

Re: Council behavior

Mayor Roger Miller’s open letter to the community adequately and correctly describes Sheridan City Council’s conduct for the past 10 years or more. Most residents living here for the last decade or longer understand exactly what he is talking about.

Voters did elect Roger specifically to rid the town’s government of a city administrator position; a position that the community strongly objected to six years ago. Yet, the two previous mayors pushed the position upon the community regardless of the will of the people. This scenario was also carried out by the two previous mayors and council members, regarding fluoridation of the public water system. Both actions can be considered tyranny, as the council members forced their will upon the people of the community.

Regardless of the benefits of fluoridation, I do not want the government at any level (federal, state or local) intruding upon my personal health decisions and concerns. So, yes, I support Roger’s efforts in informing the people of this community about the obstructionist effort and free-spending attitudes (our tax money) of several of our Town Council members. I had already decided to vote those two members out of the council; I hope others will join me in this effort.

George Walker

Sheridan

Race for county coroner

Re: Attachment to funeral homes

I want to inform the citizens of Sheridan County as I respond to Mr. Kane’s comments made as a candidate for coroner. He states that a coroner should not be connected to either funeral home. He has been personally connected to both funeral homes his entire career. First when his parents owned Champion Funeral Home and then as owner of Kane Funeral Home.

While Kane’s is being purchased from him is that not still a connection? Where is the coroner’s office? It is inside Kane Funeral Home. Who are his deputy coroners? Employees of Kane Funeral Home both full and part time. That is a direct connection to Kane Funeral Home.

He states that a funeral director cannot effectively work as a coroner. He has been doing that for his 20 years of experience. Does he mean that he was not effective as a funeral director while serving as a coroner? Was he not serving effectively as a coroner while he was a funeral director? Does he mean that the funeral director of Kane’s isn’t effective as a funeral director and deputy coroner? He lists all the good things he has done over the years. He did those things as “effectively” serving as coroner and funeral director. That shows to me that a person can “effectively” do both.

In the recent article about Mr. Kane, both he and his staff member, Kaye Penno, state that a major goal of that office has been to always show compassion. I have personal experience on two separate occasions on coroner calls where rude behavior caused so much trauma it took days before the members of those households recovered. It wasn’t the emotional situation of the death as much as it was the rudeness that was so traumatic. Is that an “effective, compassionate” coroner office? They may say it is a priority to be compassionate, but my experience proves it is not.

Kristy Kawulok

Ranchester