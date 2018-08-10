A recap of the last year, a look ahead

On July 25, the Downtown Sheridan Association held its annual meeting at 8 a.m. in the DSA community room.

Board President Peg Martin introduced and confirmed our newest directors: Jonny Law of Flood Marketing, Janie Magelky of Confluence Collaborative and Paula Whitworth of Sunlight Federal Credit Union. She also reported the following re-election of officers: Peg Martin of Brittain World Travel as president, Jay Martinson of First Interstate Bank as vice president, Jim Mowry of Crowley Fleck PLLP as secretary and Megan Cook of DA Davidson as treasurer.

The returning board of directors include: Chris Carroll of Carroll Furniture; Spencer Kraft of Legacy Diamond and Gems; Jami Kessner of ERA Carroll Realty and Robby Smith of Sheridan Stationery Books & Gallery.

Executive director Zoila Perry presented the annual update outlining all that the DSA’s four committees have been working on throughout the year. Along with managing the flowers on Main Street, the Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market, the First People’s Powwow, and the banners on Main Street, we continue to participate with other community organizations that have similar but different missions in our community. We actively support and/or partner with the city of Sheridan, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Travel & Tourism, Forward Sheridan, North Main Neighborhood Association, Sheridan College, Goose Creek Stream Restoration and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. These organizations add dimension and heart to our mission and we greatly appreciate teaming up with each of them to conquer projects large and small throughout our vibrant community.

By hosting 26 downtown events, our focus is to make Main Street a destination for locals and tourists alike. While bringing thousands of people downtown, these events provide local and regional artisans, food growers and producers, businesses and organizations a place to promote their services and sell a multitude of products. We thank our many volunteers, vendors, sponsors and staff for making events like the street festival, farmers market, annual wine fest, Goose Creek Cup, Hunting For Bucks in October, Wise Men’s Night Out, a-MAY-zing Places and Crazy Days shop local campaigns. Our purpose in hosting these events and campaigns is to create a community stronghold where people can come together to celebrate life in Sheridan. The Main Street Program’s four-point approach provides the framework needed to organize the committees and their volunteers who help an average of 2,500 hours per year with an approximate value of $50,000.

The DSA will continue to look for opportunities to promote our beautiful historic downtown. Our focus is to make Main Street a destination for local and tourists alike. This fall, we will review our strategic plan and assess our goals, plan new projects and attend a board of directors training. Keeping up with the economic landscape and Main Street trends, we hope to help our downtown businesses and property owners assess how to keep up with the times and continue to bring folks downtown to live, work, play and shop.

Zoila Perry is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.