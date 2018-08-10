Ucross seeking artists for residency season

SHERIDAN — Ucross Foundation Residency Program organizers are currently accepting applications for residencies of two to six weeks.

Located on a 20,000-acre working cattle ranch in the foothills of Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains, the foundation provides individual workspace, living accommodations, uninterrupted time and the experience of the historic High Plains landscape to selected writers, composers and visual and performing artists working in all disciplines.

There is no charge for room, board or studio space. Individuals from all stages of their professional careers are invited to apply. At any one time there are typically 10 individuals in residence.

Facilities include four visual art studios — one with an Elephant etching press — four writer’s studios and two composer’s studios — each with an electronic keyboard and baby grand piano.

There is also a large loft space suitable for dance and theater collaborations.

For more information or to apply, see www.ucrossfoundation.org/residency-program/apply/.