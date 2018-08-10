Connor Ian Daniel Nedved

Connor Ian Daniel Nedved was born Aug. 6, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Rebecca and Steven Nedved of Sheridan.

His siblings are brother Justin and sisters Alexis and Taylor.

His grandparents are Linda and Brian Gatza of Casper and Linda Johnson Garcia of Ronan, Montana.

Elliott Michelle Stevens

Elliott Michelle Stevens was born Aug. 3, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Garrett Michael and Kayla Richelle Stevens of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Michael and Alena Stevens of Casper and Wes and Lynette Smiley of Sheridan.

Indigo Dragon Jennings

Indigo Dragon Jennings was born July 31, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Molly Asmus and Jobe Jennings of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Forrest and Sandy Asmus of Sheridan and Andrea Slates-Ralston and Jack Ralston of Sheridan.

Sven Daniel Lindberg

Sven Daniel Lindberg was born July 30, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Rodney and Jill Lindberg of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Anna and brothers Levi, Jack and Will.

His grandparents are Randy and Rett Lindberg of Sheridan and Rick and Wendi Stromer of Farmington, Minnesota.

Easton Lane Yada

Easton Lane Yada was born July 26, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Cole and Alyssa Yada of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Roberta and Dana Lyman of Gillette and Craig and Lea Stodart of Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Elizabeth Ann Arizona

Elizabeth Ann Arizona was born July 29, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Christina Arizona and Chris Browne of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Ethan and Scott Arizona.

Her grandparents are Rick and AC Arizona of Parkman and Sandy and Rick Browne of Sheridan.

Bobby-Dean Cristopher Roelfsema

Bobby-Dean Cristopher Roelfsema was born July 27, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

He was welcomed by parent Diana Lee Roelfsema of Ranchester.

His grandparents are Terry and Roberta Roelfsema of Ranchester.