Archaeological Society to sponsor Rosebud tour

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Archaeological Society will sponsor a tour at the Rosebud Battlefield Aug. 18. The tour starts at 8:30 a.m.

Spencer Morris, the state park ranger, will lead the tour. The hike will be moderate and will explore the buffalo jump, petroglyphs and Crook’s Hill and Packer’s Rock.

The park is located near Busby, Montana, and the non-resident fee is $6 per carload. Bring cash along and plenty of water. It is recommended to bring snacks or lunch.

The drive is about an hour from Sheridan.

To get to the battlefield from Sheridan, head north on WY-338 (Decker Road) toward Decker, Montana. The road turns into MT-314 when it crosses the state line. Pass the town of Decker and continue 19.5 miles. Turn left (west) on Rosebud Road and continue 1.4 miles. Turn right and park in the parking lot with the restroom and interpretive signs. Morris will be there to greet attendees.

For more information, see http://stateparks.mt.gov/rosebud-battlefield/.