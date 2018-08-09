Fire destroys haystack on Decker Road

SHERIDAN COUNTY — Goose Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department and Ranchester Volunteer Fire Department responded to a haystack fire on Decker Road Wednesday at 2:12 p.m.

The fire started as a grass fire, which the 12 responders successfully put out. Firefighters surrounded the haystacks and let them burn, as there were too many to extinguish at the time.

The number of haystacks burned and gallons of water used were not available at press time, but six total fire trucks responded and were used on scene.