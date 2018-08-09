SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Grass/haystack fire, Highway 338, mile marker 3, 2:42 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Haystack fire, Decker Road, 2:14 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 400 block South Brooks Street, 2:19 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 3:14 a.m.

• Trauma, I-90 westbound, mile marker 31, 7:20 a.m.

• Medical, I-90 westbound, mile marker 31, 8 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Brooks Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 3:15 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Park Drive, 8:26 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 8:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 31, 7:19 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Highway 14A, Dayton, 8:04 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:02 a.m.

• Accident, Forest Service Road 195, 12:35 p.m.

• Grass fire, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 2, 2:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Woodland Park Road and Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 335, mile marker 0.5, 9:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:35 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Meaghan Breann Holman, 23, Sheridan, manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, felony child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas Michael Riebe, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant x2, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Ricky Ralph Rowland, 45, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2