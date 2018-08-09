SMH named to Becker’s Healthcare Top 100

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been named to Becker’s Healthcare list of 100 Great Community Hospitals.

The list recognizes hospitals for their clinical quality, operational excellence and economic impact on their surrounding areas. It includes all sizes of organizations from independent community hospitals to facilities affiliated with large health care systems. For the purposes of the list, Becker’s defines community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds.

“This is quite an honor for our people,” said Mike McCafferty, hospital CEO. “It really speaks to the efforts we are making to position our hospital for clinical an operational excellence and, ultimately, great value for our patients and our community.”

The Becker’s team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, CareChex ratings, Leapfrog Group grades, Healthgrades awards and CMS Star Ratings.

The award comes on the heels of a recent Top 20 award from the National Rural Health Association earlier this year, which named SMH one of the top 20 rural community hospitals out of the 2,200 hospitals scored for the second time.

“We are proud to serve this community and these accolades are really about the quality work our physicians, health care providers and all employees are doing every day to provide excellent patient-centered care,” McCafferty said.