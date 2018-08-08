Candidates for state offices pitch voters at forums

SHERIDAN — Candidates for state offices had an opportunity to speak to Sheridan voters Tuesday night during the first of two candidate forums hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Secretary of State

Current Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Rep. James Byrd, D-Cheyenne, emphasized different aspects of the office in their pitches to voters during the candidate forums Tuesday.

Buchanan identified three priorities for his run: improving Wyoming’s business climate, helping citizen’s be more aware and involved in rule-making processes and acting as an ambassador for the state by spending more time visiting communities outside of Cheyenne.

Byrd said his main reason for running for Secretary of State was to help push the business climate forward by reducing rules to make the state more inviting to businesses and offered a plan to modernize how the state utilizes its coal resources.

The two candidates also pointed to opportunities for innovation they could facilitate as Secretary of State, but in different areas.

Buchanan highlighted several areas where the office could employ new technology to improve both the efficiency and security of the office, including election security, notary signings and engagement with youth voters.

Byrd indicated that the procedures currently in place for the office are working, particularly when it comes to elections; he described Wyoming as a state other states look to as an example of fair and secure elections. Instead, Byrd emphasized ways to create cleaner, more marketable solutions for coal in the state and specifically highlighted opportunities to produce certain fuels with coal that could be used to manufacture a variety of products.

State auditor

The two Republican candidates running for state auditor presented two different views on function that office serves and, consequently, on the skills required to run the auditor’s office effectively.

Jeff Dockter, a Democratic candidate for state auditor, was not in attendance Tuesday night.

Rep. Nathan Winters, R-Thermopolis, pointed out that legislation from 1989 removed the CPA auditing functions from the state auditor and since then, the state auditor has been more of a leadership position that requires policy experience, particularly when it comes to the auditor’s seats on the State Loan and Investment Board, the State Land Board and the State Building Commission.

“In my time as House Republican caucus chairman, and vice chairman of judiciary, means I have wrestled with many of the policy decisions that are absolutely vital to this position,” Winters said. “So this is a leadership and experience position, and I’ve been blessed with both.”

Kristi Racines, a certified public accountant who is currently the chief fiscal officer of the state judicial branch, argued the responsibilities of the state auditor demand whoever holds that office have a strong financial background.

“While auditing may have been removed, make no mistake, (the office) clearly demands a financial background,” Racines said. “This is directly from the statutes: ‘The state auditor is the comptroller, the chief accountant and the official custodian of the state’s accounting records, the chief fiscal control officer and the state payroll officer.’”

When it comes to the auditor’s role on the boards and commissions it serves, Racines said the auditor should serve as a financial adviser to the board.

“The auditor’s role on those boards, I believe, is to bring that keen financial eye to make sure we’re making good financial investments,” Racines said.

Both Winters and Racines stressed the need to make the state auditor’s office more transparent but offered different solutions as to how they would achieve that goal.

Winters said he believes the state auditor’s records can and should be released immediately.

“Let me just say, let’s release the data and then let’s put it in a format people will understand; but they need the data right now,” Winters said.

Racines said sorting through the data and presenting it to the public in a form that was readily understandable would require a deep understanding of the financial records.

“I know how to look under the hood, I know what the chart of accounts looks like, I know how the accounting system works; and I also understand there have been some real structural issues that have been a barrier to getting this information out there,” Racines said.

State treasurer

The need for better investment returns remained the focus of candidates seeking election to the office of Wyoming treasurer.

Leland Christensen and Curt Meier attended the candidate forums hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Candidate Ron Redo did not attend the event.

After brief introductions, the candidates fielded questions on sources of untapped income, personal values and opportunities to reduce waste in state government.

In nearly all of the questions, Meier and Christensen stressed the need to obtain better returns on the state’s investments, though each argued that he was better prepared to achieve that goal.

In terms of untapped income for the state, Christensen said Wyoming leaders have been conservative in their investment strategies — both due to philosophy and the boost the state has traditionally received from its mineral resources. Now, he added, the state needs to adjust its strategies to increase revenues. By increasing returns, Christensen said, the state can avoid adding any new taxes.

Meier touted his own personal investment success and his time spent as liaison for the state retirement board.

He also noted he’d like to restructure the treasurer’s office, bringing in more staff to help establish the structure needed to make investment moves more quickly and as they are needed.

When discussing the ways to reduce waste and increase efficiencies, Christensen noted the need to update computing systems to ensure timely transactions.

Meier, on the other hand, suggested allowing the State Loan and Investment Board more decision-making authority in reference to the state’s investments. In 2016, Wyoming voters approved a change to the state constitution to allow the investment of billions more in state funds in the stock market. Before the state can invest state operating funds and other non-permanent funds in stocks, both houses of the Legislature have to approve the investment. Stock investments also need the approval of state investment advisers as well as top elected officials sitting as the State Loan and Investment Board. Meier expressed interest in seeing more of that authority granted to SLIB.

House Districts 29 and 51

Candidates for the state’s House of Representatives races fielded questions as a group Tuesday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

That section of the program began with a representative for Steven Cain, a candidate for the District 29 seat who was not in attendance, reading a letter on Cain’s behalf.

Following the two minutes allowed for the letter, candidates seeking seats in House Districts 29, 30 and 51 answered questions on topics including the protection of Wyoming’s wildlife and resources, a state income tax, school district consolidation, health care and political attack ads. Candidates’ answers on most of the subjects mirrored each other.

For example, all of the candidates flatly rejected the idea of a state income tax. Most said not enough cost savings had been accomplished to justify another tax.

In addition, all of the candidates rejected the idea of expanding Medicaid in the state of Wyoming. In the same question, which focused on the biggest challenges the state’s citizens face in accessing affordable health care, the candidates shared ideas for reducing health care costs. Bill Adsit, seeking a seat in House District 51, pointed out that technology could help lower the costs of care, for example by utilizing telehealth.

Robert Griffin, running for the same seat, suggested that disclosure of medical costs may force providers to be more transparent and therefore more competitive.

Cyrus Western, also seeking the seat in HD51, emphasized the need to stabilize insurance markets and reiterated what other candidates pointed out — arbitrary borders around states allow insurers to be less competitive in terms of pricing.

When asked whether district consolidation could be an answer to the state’s education budget issues, Griffin said he felt small-town identities are what make Wyoming special. He added that it would “have to be catastrophic” for him to consider consolidating districts.

Western, who repeatedly referred to himself as a fresh face with new ideas, said that while he didn’t feel like that was the answer right now, he wouldn’t rule it out as a possible solution.

Rep. Mark Kinner, an incumbent running for re-election in House District 29, echoed that sentiment.

Multiple candidates also cited the cost savings that could be realized if administrative functions across districts were consolidated while leaving classrooms alone.

House District 30

Two candidates are running for the state House of Representatives seat in District 30.

Incumbent Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, told voters he was running on his votes from the previous four years and said he would continue to advocate for low taxes and a small state government.

Sheridan-resident Gail Symons identified three priorities for the state to address: Its fiscal health, and to improve it she said the state’s income has to exceed its expenses by broadening its tax base, reducing costs and providing affordable quality education.

On health care, Symons said the biggest challenge to affordable health care in Wyoming is the size of the state’s population, which means it offers insurance companies a shallow risk pool. She advocated partnering with nearby states in order to present insurance companies with a larger risk pool, which would in turn reduce costs. She added that she would not support Medicaid expansion.

Jennings also said he did not support expanding Medicaid and said they key to lowering health care costs would be to create more competition for both insurance companies and health care providers.

At one point, the candidates were asked whether they would support consolidating school districts in order to save the state money and both candidates said they supported consolidating services, such as administration or human resources, for school districts but did not advocate consolidating schools.

Symons highlighted her position on the state’s Government Efficiency Commission and said it had identified ways to create significant savings by regionalizing some of those services so they could be shared by school districts. Both Jennings and Symons, along with every other House candidate in attendance Tuesday night, said they would not support the implementation of an income tax in the state.

Senate District 21

Three candidates are vying for the state Senate seat longtime Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, will vacate when he retires at the end of his current term.

Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, held up his voting record and told voters they knew what to expect from him; he said he would continue to advocate for a conservative approach to managing the state’s government.

Dave Clarendon, who is running as a Republican, said he wanted to bring more competition to the race and present new ideas rather than falling back on ideology.

Democratic candidate Hollis Hackman said he decided to run because he is concerned about the direction the state is going and pointed specifically to its growing budget deficit.

Dustin Looper, a Republican candidate for the Senate seat, was not in attendance Tuesday night.

Distinctions between the three candidates emerged most notably during a discussion of the state’s budget deficit.

Hackman said the state needs to draw on its savings to continue to fund essential functions of the government and avoid cuts. Biteman, meanwhile, said there were several areas where the state could cut to balance the budget, including Gov. Matt Mead’s economic diversification initiative, ENDOW, and said while he did not completely disagree that the state should draw on its savings, he said those savings would need to be applied judiciously and priority should be given to the state’s general fund accounts.

All three candidates said they had concerns about ENDOW, but Biteman expressed the strongest opposition to the initiative, calling it a “huge waste of money.”

Hackman said he supported economic diversification efforts but believed the state needed to address its tax structure, which currently relies on energy and mineral extraction to generate most of its income. Biteman, however, said the government should not be playing a role in trying to diversify the economy and said the task should be left to the private sector.

Another round of candidate forums will take place Wednesday, focusing on those seeking offices in Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.