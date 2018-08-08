Divorces granted in June in 4th Judicial District Court (plaintiff v. defendant):
• Jonathan I. Seidel v. Sally J. Seidel, June 5
• Timmy K. Peters v. Vivyan D. Peters, June 5
• Robert Kearney v. Devon Kearney, June 5
• Joyce Lucile Barnes v. Donald Roger Barnes, June 5
• Erik Dwayne Ankrum v. Dawn Michelle Ankrum, June 6
• Christine Elizabeth Decker v. Mike Alan Decker, June 6
• Daniel James Johnson v. Jessica Kay Boll, June 15
• Mark Steven Pierce v. Michelle Ericka Pierce, June 18
• Julie Bassett v. Allen Bassett, June 21
• Bobbie L. Hando v. Joe A. Baker, June 21
• Jennifer Ligocki v. Gene Ligocki, June 21
• Andrew Price v. Suzanne Price, June 21
• Robert Michael Smith v. Audrie Anna Smith, June 28
Divorces granted in July in 4th Judicial District Court (plaintiff v. defendant):.
• Dana L. Townsend v. Bradford J. Townsend, July 6
• Kayla Nicole French v. Ronald Zanini, July 19
• Kathleen E. Andrews v. Kenneth Andrews, July 25
• Schuyler L. DelCamp v. Kristina DelCamp, July 25
• Howard Lee Mussell v. Elizabeth Truman Ayers Mussell, July 25
• Jherica Ann Elliott v. Arthur Elliott, July 25
• Kristina Miller v. Rick Miller, July 25
• Richard Henry Lentz v. Elizabeth Ann Lentz, July 25
• Tanya Flippin v. Shane Flippin, July 30
• Jennifer L. Willis v. Dale J. Willis, July 30