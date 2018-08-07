Entities help fill Main Street empty storefronts

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s historic downtown currently has more than five vacant storefronts available for lease on the first floor of Main Street buildings. A group of local entities work together to fill those vacancies as quickly and methodically as possible to ensure a diversified downtown area.

The Downtown Sheridan Association partners with local realtors, Forward Sheridan and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce to refer potential interested businesses in leasing the storefronts and in strategic planning for the vacant buildings.

When a business vacates a building, Downtown Sheridan Association executive director Zoila Perry typically contacts the building owner, especially if someone is interested in the storefront property. Some of the current vacant Main Street storefronts include 317 N. Main St., formerly the Bucking Buffalo; 52 S. Main St., formerly First Resort; 38 E. Alger St. next to the Centennial Theatre; 33 Brundage St., which includes space available at COWORK; 330 N. Main St., formerly Back Country Bike and Mountain Works; and 129 N. Main St. when Cottonwood Kitchen Shop moves.

DSA formerly kept a running list of vacancies on a website but has been unable to maintain it.

Perry hopes to have a maintained list of the properties available for lease with square footage and prices included for interested businesses.

The agencies always look for diversification.

Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said when considering the Downtown Development Authority in Sheridan, a study was conducted on Main Street and identified grocers as a possible avenue for business in the downtown area.

Golden Rule Grocers used to reside on Grinnell Street but moved to Coffeen Avenue to expand its business space. Johnson receives a lot of feedback for a possible grab-and-go food and beverage location but said a continued increase in residential development on the above floors of downtown buildings will increase the need for grocers downtown.

Retail and restaurants also sit at the forefront of what Sheridanites want to see move downtown.

“There’s always the hopes that some new either food and beverage or retail businesses will pop up that will really kind of mesh with the other businesses in that they’ll draw people to the downtown,” Johnson said.

An October 2010 Downtown Sheridan Economic Development Strategy suggested creating a business retention and recruitment initiative. The Chamber serves as a retention strategist but relies on its Main Street partners for recruitment. Instead of focusing specifically on recruiting certain businesses to the vacant storefronts, they work to connect interested parties to what is available.

Challenges lie in the effort to fill the storefronts, too. Perry said rent and location are heavy players for businesses considering a downtown space. For example, a medical office has its sights on the downtown area but has not been able to find a vacant location with the square footage needed to properly run the business.

Western Grace, an apparel storefront, moved into a location that was vacant for three or four months.

Other stores became empty because of retiring business owners and a lack of need for multiple stores with the same goods.

Perry said manufacturing companies and other companies similar in scope tend to shy away from leasing space downtown.

“Overall we have a really good downtown that’s historic,” Perry said.

A lot of shifting happens on Main Street to make other locations vacant. Cottonwood Kitchen Shop will move to the former JCPenney storefront this month, Fly Shop of the Bighorns moved from 334 N. Main St. to the former Bighorn Design Studio, which moved into the former Foot of the Bighorns shop, which moved farther south on Main Street — keeping businesses downtown but creating empty spaces as well.

With businesses always moving in, moving out and expanding in the downtown area, the numerous Main Street agencies continue to push to fill vacant spaces and leave potential for improvement in development and diversification in order to keep Sheridan’s downtown alive and well.