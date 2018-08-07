Schiffer School updates icon, logo, colors

SHERIDAN — As the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School enters its second year of existence, it will shift toward a new look. The alternative high school will remain located in rented space on the Sheridan College campus but will have a fresh school icon, logo and colors.

The new designs signify a move toward independence for the Schiffer School, which has a unique instructional style that entails more creativity and personal responsibility from students.

The new school icon entails six overlapping circles of different sizes and colors with “SCHIFFER” in the middle. That icon will replace the text and horse mascot that were used last year and in previous years at Fort Mackenzie High School.

The school also updated its logo to colorful text spelling out “John C. Schiffer Collaborative School,” with the “Schiffer” text larger than the other words. The letters in “Schiffer” are also teal, orange and dark red — the new school colors, in addition to white — while the other letters are only teal. The new logo will mainly be used on official school letterhead.

The changes go along with a districtwide effort to make “Schiffer School” the de facto school title. John C. Schiffer Collaborative school will remain the official name.

Schiffer School principal Troy Lake said the preferred name is less wordy but still honors John C. Schiffer’s ideals like honesty and teamwork.

For the new icon — which is featured on the school’s website — the six circles represent the school’s six guiding words — prompt, prepared, polite, positive mental attitude, participate and produce — diversity of students and importance of group gatherings. In both the new icon and logo, there are also six circles extending from the bottom of the “S” in “Schiffer” to reiterate the idea.

Essentially, the circles illustrate the interconnectedness of the school’s education style.

“It represents who we are, what we’re trying to achieve and what our program is moving toward,” Lake said.

Lake said the six “Ps” are the heart of the school culture.

Moreover, the different sizes equate to differently-sized meetings that occur regularly at the school. Sometimes a few students meet with each other; other times a teacher meets with 10 or 15 students; and the entire school gathers once per week.

The Schiffer School was previously named Fort Mackenzie High School and located in the old Highland Park school building. It changed both name and campus in 2017, which is also when the process began for new school designs.

Flood Marketing oversaw the design revamps after receiving input from students, staff and Nancy Schiffer, the widow of John C. Schiffer. Flood Marketing chief development officer Josh Law and lead graphic designer Kristen Masters presented several color options to the students, who ultimately picked three bright, vibrant colors that differ from most traditional high school color schemes.

Sheridan County School District 2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said the colors are meant to stand out.

“It’s a fundamentally different place to learn, so we wanted to do something fundamentally different,” Craft said.

Moreover, teachers at the Schiffer School rely on students for a larger part of the educational process than at a traditional high school, so it was essential to involve the students in the changes.

“With this particular population of students who maybe sometimes don’t feel like school has been the best experience of their lives, it’s extra important,” Craft said.

For the new icon and logo, students didn’t want an animal mascot similar to traditional schools, an initial surprise to the marketers.

“At first that was a challenge for us, but the more we thought about it, the more natural it [felt],” Masters said. “We’re not going to have an animal, but we’re going to have a shape that means so much more to the people who are there.”

Lake said the rebranding efforts hopefully show the school is an enjoyable, collective atmosphere and will get rid of negative connotations associated with an alternative school.

“It’s important to get people to understand that the Schiffer School is not the place where bad kids go,” Lake said. “We’re moving forward. It’s a place for kids who want a different learning experience than a traditional high school.”

Furthermore, a permanent home for the Schiffer School on the south end of Sheridan College’s campus may be coming soon.

Architects are in the process of designing a new building at a cost of about $1.29 million, funded by the state. Once the design is completed, SCSD2 will ask the Wyoming Legislature for construction funding during its next budget session in 2020. If everything goes smoothly, ground will be broken in spring of 2020 and the building will open fall of 2021.

The new colors and design won’t directly assist with classroom progress but could help the Schiffer School begin to forge a new identity as it pushes forward with alternative education.