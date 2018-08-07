SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 7:14 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Careless driver, Main Street, 8:39 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Way, 10:43 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Child restraint, West Alger Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Animal bite, Sumner Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Illegal parking, Main Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Vista Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Mental subject, Val Vista Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Child restraint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Weed violation, Val Vista Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Third Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Weed violation, Pioneer Road, 2:57 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Griffith Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Works Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
• Animal incident, Pioneer Road, 5:25 p.m.
• Drug activity, East Seventh Street, 5:32 p.m.
• Assist SO, Park Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Montana Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Park Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 10th Street, 8:52 p.m.
Tuesday
• Animal incident, Fifth Street, 2:47 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 3:04 a.m.
• Fire ban violation, Highway 87, Banner, 11:06 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 11:41 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Harvey Lane, 11:46 a.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 20, 1:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Arvada-Davis Road, Arvada, 2 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:07 p.m.
• Warrant/local, South Main Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Accident, Upper Road, 5:14 p.m.
• Domestic, Park Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14 East, 9:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• David Earl Edwards, 69, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Colleen Ann Garriffa-Gray, 40, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert Wayne Stringer, 65, Fort Collins, Colorado, DUI, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2