SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Gobblers will host the fourth annual JAKES Youth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public. Activities will include ATV virtual reality, fishing, archery, rock painting and more.

Hot dogs will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (307) 751-9139.

The youth day will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, located at 1753 Victoria St.