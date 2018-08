SHERIDAN — A fundraiser planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday will benefit the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue.

Volunteers will have cars parked at Walmart and Petco and will ask for help filling the trunk of each car with needed supplies. Shopping lists will be provided for those interested in helping out.

Walmart is located at 1695 Coffeen Ave. and Petco is located at 1820 Sugarland Drive.