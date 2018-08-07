‘Ready, Set, School’ to feature clothing swap

SHERIDAN — Several local organizations have put together a large-scale swap of children’s clothing for the back-to-school season.

Boys and girls clothes for all grade levels will be available along with shoes, winter gear and other accessories.

In addition, free haircuts will be provided at the event as well as giveaways of other items. Lunch will be provided at the swap, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Taylor Green at (307) 250-2781 or taylor.s.green@hotmail.com. The swap will take place at 38 S. Main St.